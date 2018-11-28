Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.69. 6,133,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 2,338,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

