Steel Dynamics (STLD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,002.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.