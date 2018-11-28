Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Stake Raised by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,874,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,841,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,052,000 after purchasing an additional 548,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,776,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,418,000 after purchasing an additional 974,556 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,818,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,581,000 after purchasing an additional 758,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael David Hankin bought 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/stanley-black-decker-inc-swk-stake-raised-by-freestone-capital-holdings-llc.html.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.