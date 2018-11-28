Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006,555 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 115,017 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $241,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 90,806 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,955 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,908 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 187,609 shares during the period. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $278,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,338 shares in the company, valued at $12,507,712.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,750 shares of company stock worth $12,072,643. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,517. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

