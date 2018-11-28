Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $194.11 Million Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,895 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.27% of Anthem worth $194,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total value of $202,622.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $354,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,430.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,803 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $215.52 and a 1 year high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

