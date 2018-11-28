Stage Stores Inc (SSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 19th

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Stage Stores has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years. Stage Stores has a dividend payout ratio of -15.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:SSI opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Stage Stores has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stage Stores will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

