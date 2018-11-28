Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Sold by Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 4.1% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Square by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,790 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 2,070.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Square by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,450,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 668,394 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,435,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $37,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Square from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

SQ stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.80 and a beta of 4.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $519,317.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,745,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $368,599.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,392,017.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,472,615 shares of company stock worth $196,569,200. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

