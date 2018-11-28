Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Issues Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 45.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.26. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPWH. Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

