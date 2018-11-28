Splunk (SPLK) Shares Up 7.2%

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.46 and last traded at $99.14. 2,395,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,035,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.46.

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Splunk to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 23,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $2,936,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,944,375.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Splunk by 472.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

