Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock to $98.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 726,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,669 shares.The stock last traded at $58.76 and had previously closed at $50.98.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $35,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $27,105.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,816 shares of company stock valued at $290,273. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,236,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,517,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,207,000 after acquiring an additional 49,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,227,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,562,000 after acquiring an additional 318,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,070,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,233,000 after acquiring an additional 242,380 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.05 million.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

