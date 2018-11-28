Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 1.86

News coverage about Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit Airlines earned a media sentiment score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Spirit Airlines’ ranking:

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research set a $61.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $35,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $227,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,816 shares of company stock valued at $290,273. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 1.86” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/spirit-airlines-save-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-1-86.html.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.