Spinnaker Trust Acquires 1,348 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

WARNING: “Spinnaker Trust Acquires 1,348 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/spinnaker-trust-acquires-1348-shares-of-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.