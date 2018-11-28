SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 4.25% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 739.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 309,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 852,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XES traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,300. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $19.29.

WARNING: “SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/spdr-sp-oil-gas-equipment-services-etf-xes-shares-bought-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.