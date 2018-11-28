SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,118 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,420,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 41,603.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,407,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $268.40 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $252.92 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $1.3226 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

