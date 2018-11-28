SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 842,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 211,442 shares.The stock last traded at $94.33 and had previously closed at $93.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWR)

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

