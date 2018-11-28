Sp8de Achieves Market Capitalization of $433,763.00 (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Sp8de has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sp8de has a market cap of $433,763.00 and $229,749.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sp8de token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sp8de alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.02204982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00125437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00197549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.11 or 0.09249488 BTC.

Sp8de Token Profile

Sp8de launched on January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sp8de is forum.sp8de.com . The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sp8de is sp8de.com

Buying and Selling Sp8de

Sp8de can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sp8de should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sp8de using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sp8de Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sp8de and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.