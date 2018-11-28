SP Plus (SP) & HyreCar (HYRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SP Plus and HyreCar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SP Plus 0 0 2 0 3.00 HyreCar 0 1 0 0 2.00

SP Plus presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.02%. HyreCar has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.78%. Given HyreCar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than SP Plus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of SP Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of HyreCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SP Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SP Plus and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SP Plus 3.50% 14.51% 6.42% HyreCar N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SP Plus and HyreCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SP Plus $1.59 billion 0.43 $41.20 million $1.70 17.84 HyreCar $3.22 million 6.62 -$4.27 million N/A N/A

SP Plus has higher revenue and earnings than HyreCar.

Summary

SP Plus beats HyreCar on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events. The company also offers a range of ancillary services, such as airport and municipal shuttle operations, valet services, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services; ground transportation services, such as taxi and livery dispatch, concierge-type ground transportation information, and support services for arriving passengers; and remote parking management services. In addition, it provides facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; and multi-platform marketing services comprising SP+ branded Websites offering clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile apps, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company serves private and public owners, managers, and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers, other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels, and hospitals and medical centers. As of December 31, 2017, it managed 3,623 parking facility locations containing approximately 2.0 million parking spaces in 350 cities; operated 76 parking-related service centers serving 70 airports; operated a fleet of approximately 700 shuttle buses; and operated 738 valet locations. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

