Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $32.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 153 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $61,472.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,757.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,134 shares of company stock valued at $66,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 18.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 27.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 20.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

SBSI stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.