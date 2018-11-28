Sonos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SONO)

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,085 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,073% compared to the average volume of 418 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at $1,920,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sonos has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $272.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. Research analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Sonos, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

