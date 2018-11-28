Sonic Co. (SONC) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sonic worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sonic by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

In other Sonic news, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,500 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $108,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John H. Budd III sold 89,176 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $3,855,970.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

SONC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered Sonic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic from $34.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Sonic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

NASDAQ:SONC opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Sonic Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 3,606 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, including 3,427 Drive-Ins owned and operated by franchisees; and 179 Drive-Ins owned and operated by the company.

