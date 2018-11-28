Sonic Automotive (SAH) and Lentuo International (LASLY) Critical Contrast

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) and Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Lentuo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $9.87 billion 0.07 $92.98 million $1.85 8.47 Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Lentuo International.

Risk & Volatility

Sonic Automotive has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lentuo International has a beta of 173.7, indicating that its stock price is 17,270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sonic Automotive and Lentuo International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 1 2 0 0 1.67 Lentuo International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than Lentuo International.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Lentuo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 0.91% 10.27% 2.15% Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sonic Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lentuo International does not pay a dividend. Sonic Automotive pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Lentuo International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Lentuo International

Lentuo International, Inc. provides automobile retail services under the Lentuo brand. The company operates seven franchise dealerships, that offers services on different brands of vehicles, including Audi, FAW-Volkswagen, FAW-Mazda, Shanghai-Volkswagen, Toyota, Chang An-Mazda and GAC-Honda. It offers a wide range of automobile products and services through each of its franchise dealerships. The company also assists its customers with procuring automobile insurance and financing and other automobile-related services. It offers new passenger vehicles, auto parts and accessories for sale, as well as automobile repair and maintenance services, and provides a channel for vehicle manufacturers to gather customer feedback. The company was founded by Hetong Guo on June 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

