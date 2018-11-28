Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price

Media coverage about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a media sentiment score of 0.65 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Exxon Mobil’s score:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-exxon-mobil-xom-share-price.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.