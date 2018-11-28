Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Caterpillar (CAT) Share Price

Media headlines about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a daily sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

NYSE:CAT opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

