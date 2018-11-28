Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Holdings Raised by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.4% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 50.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 450.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of SOI stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $627.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.98. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 206.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,170 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $119,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Holdings Raised by Ativo Capital Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/solaris-oilfield-infrastructure-inc-soi-holdings-raised-by-ativo-capital-management-llc.html.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.