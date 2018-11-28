Societe Generale (SCGLY) & Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) Critical Contrast

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Societe Generale shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Societe Generale and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Societe Generale 12.93% 6.91% 0.34% Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 18.72% 6.42% 0.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Societe Generale and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Societe Generale $27.06 billion 1.11 $3.17 billion $1.14 6.50 Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR $21.05 billion 1.68 $4.12 billion $0.69 8.99

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Societe Generale. Societe Generale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Societe Generale has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Societe Generale pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Societe Generale pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Societe Generale is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Societe Generale and Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Societe Generale 2 3 3 0 2.13 Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Societe Generale presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 500.54%. Given Societe Generale’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Societe Generale is more favorable than Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR.

Summary

Societe Generale beats Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, individual personal protection, non-life, and other insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides access to market through solutions equities, fixed income and currencies, commodities, and alternative investments; private banking services, including asset allocation, portfolio management, funds, markets, and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services. Société Générale Société anonyme was founded in 1864 and is based in Paris, France.

About Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail customers, corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

