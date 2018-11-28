SmileyCoin (SMLY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 74.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $434,725.00 and $23.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000241 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

