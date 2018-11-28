SK Telecom (SKM) and ZIM (ZIMCF) Head-To-Head Analysis

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) and ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SK Telecom pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ZIM does not pay a dividend. SK Telecom pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SK Telecom and ZIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SK Telecom 1 2 2 0 2.20 ZIM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SK Telecom has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SK Telecom and ZIM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Telecom $15.77 billion 1.10 $2.34 billion $3.66 7.43 ZIM $500,000.00 0.28 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than ZIM.

Profitability

This table compares SK Telecom and ZIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Telecom 18.28% 20.22% 11.21% ZIM 119.80% 58.55% 52.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of SK Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SK Telecom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of ZIM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SK Telecom beats ZIM on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 30.2 million wireless subscribers. The Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services segment provides fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services; broadband Internet access services; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and business communications services comprising leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services. The E-Commerce Services operates 11st, an online open marketplace; Syrup Wallet, a mobile wallet service; OK Cashbag, a loyalty points program; and 11Pay, a convenient and secure payment service. The Other Businesses segment provides portal services under Nate brand name; high-end audio devices and other portable media devices; and residential and small business electronic security and other related alarm monitoring services, as well as operates One Store, a mobile application marketplace. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

ZIM Company Profile

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company's ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

