Sixt (SIX2) PT Set at €88.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €115.33 ($134.11).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €81.60 ($94.88) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 1 year low of €47.22 ($54.91) and a 1 year high of €92.45 ($107.50).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.