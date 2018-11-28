SixEleven Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,897.00 (611)

SixEleven (CURRENCY:611) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. SixEleven has a total market cap of $33,897.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of SixEleven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SixEleven has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One SixEleven coin can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00001737 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SixEleven alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000473 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SixEleven Coin Profile

SixEleven (CRYPTO:611) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2015. SixEleven’s total supply is 462,379 coins. SixEleven’s official Twitter account is @611Coin . The official website for SixEleven is 611project.org

Buying and Selling SixEleven

SixEleven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SixEleven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SixEleven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SixEleven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SixEleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SixEleven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.