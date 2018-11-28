Sito Mobile (SITO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 5027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

SITO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sito Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Sito Mobile from $4.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sito Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The firm has a market cap of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.78.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Sito Mobile had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sito Mobile Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sito Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sito Mobile by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sito Mobile by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 133,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sito Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITO)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

