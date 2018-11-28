Simon Property Group (SPG) PT Set at $180.00 by Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) received a $180.00 target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.34. 4,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,668. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $425,370,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9,319.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 982,385 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Simon Property Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,037,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 277.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 759,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 557,781 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,567,000 after acquiring an additional 445,506 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

