Silchester International Investors LLP Acquires 27,570 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,634 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Anadarko Petroleum accounts for about 0.2% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. DFT Energy LP grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 175.9% during the third quarter. DFT Energy LP now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 6.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -51.02%.

WARNING: “Silchester International Investors LLP Acquires 27,570 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/silchester-international-investors-llp-acquires-27570-shares-of-anadarko-petroleum-co-apc.html.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.