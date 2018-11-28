Short Interest in Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Decreases By 9.8%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,181 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 861,593 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several brokerages have commented on VGZ. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

