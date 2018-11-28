Short Interest in Orchids Paper Products (TIS) Decreases By 6.7%

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,050 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,658,585 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,591 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Orchids Paper Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchids Paper Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Orchids Paper Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of TIS stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Orchids Paper Products has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under the Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, Tackle, Colortex, My Size, Velvet, and Big Mopper brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality.

