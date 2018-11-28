Shiseido (SSDOY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Shares of SSDOY opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Shiseido has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $84.00.

