Shire (SHPG) Shares Gap Down to $177.85

Shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $181.44, but opened at $177.85. Shire shares last traded at $172.22, with a volume of 2337504 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHPG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.01). Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shire PLC will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHPG. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shire in the 3rd quarter worth $407,338,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shire in the 3rd quarter worth $290,032,000. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Shire by 4,642.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 711,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696,296 shares during the period. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the third quarter worth $71,720,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Shire by 400.0% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,040,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

