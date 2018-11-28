Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Holdings Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $47,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,343,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,189,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $467.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.40.

Shares of SHW opened at $403.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

