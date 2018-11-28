Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,087 Shares of Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Cognex by 1,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 168,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,174. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Northcoast Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

