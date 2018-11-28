Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 11.6% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 6.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 11.2% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 15.0% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 220,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,918. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $114.81.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

In other news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

