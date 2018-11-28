Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.59)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 993.73 ($12.98).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 898 ($11.73) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 894.50 ($11.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.30.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

