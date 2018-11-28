Shaftesbury (SHB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 899 ($11.75) on Wednesday. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 894.50 ($11.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHB. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Friday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (down from GBX 1,040 ($13.59)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 993.73 ($12.98).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

