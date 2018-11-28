SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ExlService worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,711,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,739,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $22,316,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 11.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,130,000 after buying an additional 84,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,160,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after purchasing an additional 58,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXLS. ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on ExlService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,456.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $173,943.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $6,304,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

