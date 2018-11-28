SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 21,646 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,036,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,484,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 14.2% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,105,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,162,000 after buying an additional 137,251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 173,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 84.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $92.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 11.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

