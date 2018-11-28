SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 36,980 Shares of Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1,092.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 471.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 367.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:UBSH opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Union Bankshares Corp has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director G William Beale sold 1,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $40,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/sg-americas-securities-llc-acquires-36980-shares-of-union-bankshares-corp-ubsh.html.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.