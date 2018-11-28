Severfield PLC (SFR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Severfield stock traded up GBX 2.76 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.76 ($0.95). 51,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,418. Severfield has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

SFR has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

