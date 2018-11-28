Service Co. International (SCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “While Service Corporation has outpaced the industry in a year, the trend may reverse. After delivering beats in seven straight quarters, Service Corporation marked its first earnings miss in third-quarter 2018. Though earnings rose year over year, it was hit by high general and administrative costs, and high interest costs. Persistence of these factors is likely to keep earnings under pressure. Also, consumers’ rising inclination toward cremations over traditional burials is a threat as cremations generate lower revenues. Use of alternative channels to buy funeral related products also poses concerns. Nonetheless, the company continued to witness enhanced revenues, courtesy of greater funeral and cemetery revenues. Management expects the strong performance to continue in the fourth quarter. It is focused on driving revenues, utilizing scale and allocating capital efficiently. These factors and solid prospects from Baby Boomers bode well.”

SCI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of SCI opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,789,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,100 shares of company stock worth $13,586,115 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $120,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 707.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

