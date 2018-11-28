Service Co. International (SCI) Holdings Lifted by Axa

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 707.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 99,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $4,396,211.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,482,942.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 53,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $2,383,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,586,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

