Sentinel Market Capitalization Hits $2.39 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $20,803.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000285 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000238 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

