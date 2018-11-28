Secureworks Corp (SCWX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Secureworks posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Secureworks.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Secureworks’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCWX. BidaskClub raised Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded Secureworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secureworks from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Secureworks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SCWX traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 109,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,385. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secureworks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.