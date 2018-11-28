Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

SES traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.45. 224,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$6.98 and a 1 year high of C$9.82.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SES. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/secure-energy-services-inc-ses-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-02.html.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.